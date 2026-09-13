Knights run at night race in Attica

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ATTICA — Crestview’s cross country teams turned in strong performances at the Seneca East Stars, Stripes and Lights Invitational in Attica on Saturday night, with the boys earning a top 3 finish and the girls placing solidly in the top 10.

The Lady Knights claimed 10th place out of 17 teams, led by a standout run from Emily Heth, who raced to fifth overall in 20:52. Lydia Grace followed with a steady performance, finishing 31st in 22:42. Kenzie Harting placed 56th in 24:12, while Ava Motycka crossed in 89th at 25:46. Rounding out the varsity lineup were Marlee Temple (98th, 26:14), Jetta Merkle (105th, 26:45), and Chloe Miller (131st, 28:05).

On the boys’ side, Crestview delivered one of its strongest team showings of the season, finishing 3rd out of 19 teams. Derek Young dominated the field, winning the race as the individual champion in a blistering 15:47. Andy Heth secured 20th with a time of 17:24, and Kale Vining followed closely in 23rd at 17:28. Luke Sawmiller placed 37th in 18:03, with Hudson Perrott just behind in 38th at 18:07. Levi Hoblet finished 67th in 19:13, and Hunter Waltmire completed the Knights’ scoring in 90th with 19:53.

Crestview will return to competition on Saturday night, September 19, at the Troy Twilight Invitational.