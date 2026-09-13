Monday Mailbag: WBL, OSU, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about undefeated teams, playoff teams and Ohio St.

Q: What are the chances that Celina and Ottawa-Glandorf will be undefeated when they meet in Week No. 9? Name withheld upon request

A: If they both keep playing as they have been, the chances seem pretty good. Let’s break it down a little more though. With all due respect to teams left on the schedule, O-G’s toughest games before then appear to be St. Marys Memorial next Friday and Van Wert on October 9. The series with Van Wert has become very entertaining over the last eight or so seasons, with close games nearly every one of those seasons. If the Titans can win both games, it very well could be a matchup of 8-0 teams. If they win one and lose one, they could still be playing for a share of the title.

Again, with all due respect, Celina appears to have cleared the toughest hurdles – Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Van Wert. Anything can happen of course. Shawnee this Friday and Bath in Week No. 8 could be thorns in the side, but Celina appears to be in the driver’s seat headed into Week No. 9.

Q: Realistically, how many WBL teams will make the football playoffs this year? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m going to refer to fantastic50.net for the answer to this question. Celina and Ottawa-Glandorf appear to have already locked up playoff spots in Division III Region 10 and Division IV Region 14 respectively, while St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta are all but assured playoff spot. The Redskins are currently 1-3, but are projected to finish 6-4. Van Wert is also projected to finish 6-4 and the Cougars seem to be on track for a playoff spot.

So that’s five teams. Could there be more? Probably not. Time will tell.

Q: Have you ever seen a team fumble away when taking a knee and giving the ball back to the other team like Celina did against St Marys on Friday (September 4)? – Scott Miller, Celina

A: I can’t say that I’ve seen that but I’m pretty sure it’s happened at some point. It all worked out for the Bulldogs though, as they defeated St. Marys Memorial 30-28 that night. On that very same night, I did see a fumbled center-quarterback exchange at the 1-yard line. Bath was out of timeouts and was in hurry-up mode five seconds left. It helped Van Wert make a goal line stand and kept the game tied 13-13 at halftime.

Q: Another year, another big missed kick for Ohio St. What else is new? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re referring to the missed kick late in the fourth quarter that would have given the Buckeyes a nine point lead over Texas and would have almost certainly sealed a win. Yes, very frustrating.

However, I can’t help but wonder why Ohio St. didn’t attempt a 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter. That would have made it 13-0. Instead, a run on fourth and two came up a yard short and the Buckeyes came away with nothing. Take the points on the road. Personally, I didn’t like the decision to go for it there and I liked the play call even less.

Regardless, it’s pretty obvious Ohio St. became way too conservative in the second half. You could see the NFL in Arthur Smith coming out – play it safe, play not to lose. Except when you play not to lose, you usually lose. I’m not saying they had to go crazy but let’s face it, running the ball isn’t exactly OSU’s strength, especially against a team like Texas.

The defense was gassed in the fourth quarter. Ohio St. had chances to end it, but just couldn’t quite do it. I feel bad for Kent St. this weekend. The Buckeyes are going to take it out on someone, and the Golden Flashes happen to be on the schedule.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.