Williman scores three goals for Crestview

VW independent sports

LIMA — Evie Williman scored three goals to lead Crestview to its first soccer win of the season, 4-1 over Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Emma Ward had the remaining goal for the Lady Knights, and Williman had the assist. Ella Lamb, Macie Dickman and Jackie Dennie each had an assist in the win. Evvy Lamb had seven saves and Ella Lamb finished with three saves.

Crestview (1-5) will host Lima Central Catholic today.