Cast set for upcoming production

Submitted information

Off Stage Productions has announced the cast and crew for “As Long as We Both Shall Live” by Sean Grennan. The cast is as follows:

Addison Ashe: Julie Suever

Jamie Wilcox: Travis Nihiser

Mrs. Wilcox Stephanie Wagner

Raul Montalban: Dizzy Lantz

Rev. Mountain: Daniel Sanderson

Director: Matt Krol

Assistant/stage manager: Michelle Foster

Costumer: Lisa Eichler

Synopsis

Quirky genius Addison Ashe has finally met a man who can keep up with her — the wealthy and charming Jamie Wilcox. But marrying Jamie means wrangling with his disapproving mother, as well as her favorite over-the-top wedding planner, Raul. When Raul is poisoned at the rehearsal dinner, tensions between the clever bride and her mother-in-law to be go from heated to full-on inferno when Mrs. Wilcox points to Addison as the killer. Can Addison solve the case before sashaying down the aisle, or is she in for a honeymoon behind bars?

Shown from left to right are Dizzy Lantz, Michelle Foster (Assistant/Stage Manager). Matt Krol (Director), Stephanie Wagner, Travis Nihiser, Julie Suever, and Daniel Sanderson. Photo submitted

Location

All shows will be in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Enter Door 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking spaces are available.

Reservations

Reservations for Members open Monday, September 28. Reservations for the general public open Wednesday, September 30. Call the box office number 419.605.6708 on or after these days to reserve your tables and seats. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no Sunday calls, please. All shows require reservations, please, so producers may be certain of the amount of food or popcorn needed for that evening.

Price

Friday shows are “Popcorn Nights” — the $16 admission charge includes free popcorn with the show. Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows are dinner theatre — $30 admission includes a delicious three-course catered meal, coffee, and the show.

Show dates

October 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. Friday doors open at 7 p.m. with the show 7:30 p.m.. Saturday doors open 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the show 7:30 p.m. Sunday doors open 12:30 p.m., dinner at 1 p.m., and the show at 2 p.m.

The show is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.