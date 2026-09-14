Gas prices shoot up, start to come down

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 25.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 31.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.183 per gallon.

Late last week, gas prices in Van Wert abruptly increased to as high as $4.29 per gallon for self-serve regular, before beginning a small decline over the weekend. By Monday evening, gas as some stations in Van Wert was as low as $3.89 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.49 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.69 per gallon, a difference of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 19 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in every state over the last week as geopolitical tensions escalated on multiple fronts, with friction between the U.S. and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea, and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline all combining to jolt prices sharply higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New weekend attacks also knocked two additional Russian refineries offline, further straining global refined product supplies and likely offsetting any seasonal relief. Diesel prices could climb even faster in the wake of the new refinery attacks. While most of the country transitions to cheaper winter-blend gasoline this week, the scale of ongoing geopolitical escalations makes meaningful price relief unlikely in the near term. Motorists should brace for continued volatility ahead.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

September 14, 2025: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

September 14, 2024: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

September 14, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

September 14, 2022: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

September 14, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)