Highway Patrol to operate OVI checkpoint

Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that officers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.