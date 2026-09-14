Juanita J. Wurster Wise

Juanita J. Wurster Wise entered her new eternal life with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 11, 2026. Our Lord has said “Come to me all who are weary and I will give you rest.” Juanita is at rest with no more pain and singing and rejoicing with Jesus in her heavenly home.

She was born in Celina on August 29, 1932, to Dale and Thelma Wurster, who are already celebrating with her. On September 16, 1951, she married Thomas A. Wise, who preceded her in death.

Juanita Wise

She graduated from Celina High School in 1950. Music was a great part of her life. She sang solos in school, on radio and at many churches for over 70 years. She was a member of Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert.

Juanita is survived by a precious daughter, Michele (Steven) Mendenhall of Van Wert. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Tracy and Scott; two great grandchildren, Victoria and Kristopher, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Juanita was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Cryer, and three brothers, Glen, Wayne and John Wurster.

A funeral service for Juanita will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St, Van Wert, with Pastor Roger Peugh, officiating. Viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert Humane Society or to Hope for Animals, Fort Wayne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.