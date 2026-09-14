New NSCC eSports lab to be showcased

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Northwest State Community College will celebrate the opening of its new Esports Lab at the Van Wert Campus by holding an NBA 2K27 tournament from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 24.

The event is free and open to anyone ages 12 and over. Food and drinks will be provided, along with prizes and NSCC swag. In addition to being able to play in the tournament, attendees can try out the new esports gaming stations, explore the lab, and learn more about the growing world of competitive gaming and associated college programs.

“This new lab represents another way Northwest State is creating engaging learning opportunities while connecting with the community,” said Kyle Klinker, NSCC Esports coach. “Esports continues to grow across colleges and universities, and we’re excited to bring that experience to the Van Wert Campus.”

Community members, students, and gamers of all skill levels are encouraged to attend, compete, or simply stop by to check out the new space. Those attending will also be able to see our new esports team mascot, the NSCC Van Wert Vortex.

Use the QR code to pre-register and reserve your spot.

The NSCC Van Wert Campus is at 520 E. Sycamore St.