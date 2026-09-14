Ordinances tabled, others approved

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

During Monday night’s first meeting of September, members of Van Wert City Council agreed to table three ordinances that would revise or amend certain existing city laws.

One of them concerns door-to-door salespeople in the city. The ordinance, which was proposed by Fourth Ward Councilman Eric Hurless several weeks ago and has been discussed at length, has undergone enough changes and amendments that Hurless himself called it “messy” and requested it be withdrawn and replaced with a “clean” version at the next meeting, a request that was granted by the rest of council. Prior to that, it was up for its third and final reading.

The remaining two ordinances that were tabled would make changes to existing noise ordinances. Questions were raised about more proposed changes, prompting Councilman At-Large Hall Block, who introduced the amendments, to request both be tabled for more revisions before a second advisory vote. The ordinances were introduced several weeks ago.

An ordinance concerning private wells in the city was tabled at a previous meeting and remained on the table.

A handful of ordinances did move forward, including two that were approved on third and final reading. One grants a 10-year franchise agreement to Ohio Power (AEP). It was originally introduced as a 50-year agreement earlier this year but was tabled while a shorter agreement was worked out. The other ordinance that was approved allows Jennings Crossing subdivision to construct single family homes with five-foot side yards.

At the request of Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, council approved an emergency ordinance that will complete the E. Main St. water main project, from Chestnut St. to Wayne St. The ordinance allows Fleming to apply for state grant funds for the project.

He also requested legislation for a supplemental appropriation for engineering work for the Bonnewitz Ave. extension project, known as Bonnewitz Crossing, along with a similar request to extend Production Drive. Once complete, Bonnewitz will be extended all the way to Mendon Rd., while Production Drive could be extended to Dutch John Rd. The requested supplementals will be on the next agenda.