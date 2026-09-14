Random Thoughts: games, OSU, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts includes congratulations, the NWC football title race, a key GMC game, a titanic matchup that apparently won’t happen, Ohio State thoughts and a long season ahead for one Ohio NFL team.

Congrats

Congratulations to Van Wert’s boys cross country team for winning the Division III team championship at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival on Saturday and to the Cougar girls team for finishing as the runner-up in the same division.

Congratulations as well to Crestview’s Derek Young, who won the individual title in Division IV. That should make individual title No. 4 this season.

NWC

After just one week of conference play, the NWC football title race appears to be a two or three team race.

Lima Central Catholic knocked off defending champion Columbus Grove in a 13-6 thriller last Friday. On paper, it appears as though the biggest remaining challenge will be in Week No. 7, October 2, when the Thunderbirds travel to Bluffton. However, LCC has games at Allen East and at Fort Loramie before then. Both teams are 3-1. Lima Central Catholic, by the way, are in the midst of five straight on the road.

In addition to the game against LCC, Bluffton will travel to Fort Loramie in Week No. 9, then will host Columbus Grove in the regular season finale.

Fort Loramie, who’s only loss is to Minster, still has to face all three (Lima Central Catholic, Columbus Grove and Bluffton) and will do so during the second half of the season.

Key GMC game

A pair of 3-1 teams will meet in a key GMC game this Friday. Defending champion Paulding will host Wayne Trace. I expect this to be a good game. Wayne Trace has won three straight for the first time since 2022. Both teams scored over 50 points in Week No. 3 wins and since getting shut out in the opener, the Raiders are averaging 49 points per game. Paulding is averaging 34 points per game through four games, so both teams can score. Perhaps the scoreboard will go into overdrive on Friday.

Titanic matchup won’t happen

Two of the top teams in Division II each have an open date in Week No. 7. Bishop Watterson has no opponent and Massillion Washington learned its Week No. 7 opponent backed out due to injuries. It was suggested they meet, perhaps even at a neutral location. Sounds great right? Right. Apparently though, it’s not going to happen. Massillon Washington issued a statement on Monday saying the date will remain open.

By the way, there’s no way the two teams will meet for the Division II state title – they’re both in Region 7, meaning they’ll most likely meet in the regional championship game.

Ohio State

A few thoughts on Ohio State’s loss to Texas.

When you play not to lose, you usually lose. That’s what they did in the second half, especially on offense. They didn’t have to get crazy but they were unable to consistently run the ball against the Longhorns and they had to know that.

I still think it was a mistake to not attempt a field goal early in the second quarter, when it was 10-0. Take the points on the road. They didn’t and while you can argue the decision to go for it wasn’t a bad one, the play selection was bad. It literally stood no chance. But again, take the points.

I’m a little surprised OSU dropped as far as they did in the polls. They dominated for three quarters then lost on the road to the then No. 4 team by a single point. They drop to No. 6 for that? I thought maybe they’d fall to No. 3 or No. 4.

The Browns

Buckle up Browns fans – it’s going to be another long season.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.