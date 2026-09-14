Real estate transfers 9/8-9/11/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between September 8-11, 2026.

Jane J. Clevenger, Jane Joyce Clevenger to Seth T. Knebel, Makenzie L. Knebel – a portion of Section 12 in Washington Township.

Owen Property Management Trust, Owen Property Management Trust TR, Theron Furley TR, Rhonda Stroh TR, Robin Stroh TR, Theron J. Furley TR, Robin R. Stroh TR to Ryan L. Bowsher – a portion of Section 28 in Jennings Township.

Carla R. Gellenbeck to Carla R. Gellenbeck Irrevocable Trust, Carla R. Gellenbeck Irrevocable Trust TR, Kaytlynn A. Schmersal TR – a portion of Section 29 in Washington Township.

Estate of Russell L. Beard, estate of Russell Beard to Bonnie L. Beard, Bonnie Beard – a portion of Section 27 in Tully Township.

Janet M. Chick to Cara L. Bollenbacher, Ohio City inlots, lot 121; lot 122.

Caitlin M. Miller, Josh T. Miller to Rick L. Kohn, Melinda A. Kohn – Van Wert inlots, lot 2852.

Mark P. Pohlman, Beth A. Pohlman to Pohlman Joint Irrevocable Trust, Pohlman Joint Irrevocable Trust TR, Adam M. Pohlman TR – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Estate of Stephen T. Sutton, estate of Steven T. Sutton to Melissa S. Sutton – a portion of Section 7 in Jennings Township.

Randall L. Roberts, Randall Roberts, Joanne Roberts to Randall L. Roberts Irrevocable Trust, Randall L. Roberts Irrevocable Trust TR, Tonya Lyvers TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 2585.

Lori Becker to Liberty Street Rentals LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2512; lot 2513.

Melissa S. Sutton to Billy Smith, Terri Smith – a portion of Section 7 in Jennings Township.

Illyes Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Illyes Family Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Ronald L. Illyes TR, Rhonda A. Illyes TR to Jacob Bowersock – a portion of Section 14 in Ridge Township.

Rex A. Louth, Debra K. Louth, Debra Louth to Ronald J. Kroeger – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Estate of Marlin E. Miller to Linda L. Miller – Van Wert inlots, lot 4148.