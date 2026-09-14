Roundup: tennis, volleyball, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Kenton 0

On Senior Night, Van Wert enjoyed a 5-0 sweep of Kenton on Monday.

At first singles, Lauren Gearhart had an quick victory when her opponent, Amanda Van Horn, retired early (3-0). At second singles, Madilynn Thompson defeated Mia Vermillion 6-4, 6-3 and Allie Spieles won at third singles, 6-0, 6-1 over Belle Werner. Van Wert’s first doubles team of Ella Kimmel and Bristol Wollet topped Diana Nease and Katelyn Lowe 6-1, 6-1, while the second doubles team of Annabelle Miller and Ixchell Castillo cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Emily Grasely and Ella Bowman.

Crestview’s Delanie Balliet gets things going with a bump. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The Cougars will travel to Bluffton tonight.

Volleyball

Parkway 3 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Crestview gave No. 1 Parkway (Division VI) all it could handle in a marathon match, but the top-ranked Panthers came away with a 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 34-32 win on Monday.

“It was loud, it was hot and both teams showcased some very big plays with long volleys,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “It was everything a good volleyball match should be.”

Ayla Kreischer had 19 kills, 18 digs and was 20-of-20 serving with a pair of aces. Kaci Gregory finished with 16 kills and 24 digs and was 13-of-15 serving with an ace. Nora Perkins had 24 assists and Kenadie Schwartz finished with 24 assists, 13 kills and 11 digs. Kaylee Owens was 14-of-15 serving with an ace and had nine kills, and Delanie Balliet was 17-of-17 from the service line with an ace. Alecta Baxter had four stuff blocks.

Crestview (2-4) will open NWC play at Lincolnview tonight.

Spencerville 3 Van Wert 0

SPENCERVILLE — The Bearcats swept Van Wert 25-20, 26-24, 25-11 on Monday.

Van Wert (1-7) will play at Delphos St. John’s tonight.

Golf

NWC quad match

LIMA — At the Oaks Golf Club on Monday, Lima Central Catholic shot a 167 as a team, two strokes ahead of Allen East (169) and ahead of Crestview (190) and Spencerville (217).

Chase Feasby led the Knights with a 44, followed by Maverick Hammons (48), and Kash Lichtensteiger and Zaine Cereghin (49 each). Lima Central Catholic’s Brady Parker was the match medalist with a 37. Allen East was led by Reese Parker (40), and Gavin Comer’s 49 led Spencerville.

Soccer

Crestview 2 Lima Central Catholic 2

LIMA — Crestview and Lima Central Catholic played to a 2-2 tie at Spartan Stadium on Monday.

For the Knights, Emma Ward scored a goal off an assist by Evie William, then Williman scored the second goal with the assist going to Olivia Welch. Ella Lamb had 15 saves.

Crestview (1-5-1) will host New Haven today.