Soltis welcomed as CEO Program intern

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is excited to welcome Kennedy Soltis as its newest CEO Program intern. Kennedy is a senior at Van Wert High School and will work alongside the Van Wert LIVE team throughout the school year, gaining firsthand experience in the many areas involved in operating a performing arts organization.

The CEO Program connects students from Van Wert County schools with local businesses and organizations, giving them the opportunity to explore potential career paths while developing valuable workplace skills. Through hands-on learning, students gain experience that extends beyond the classroom and helps prepare them for life after graduation.

Kennedy Soltis

During her internship, Kennedy will have the opportunity to learn about marketing, event preparation, customer service, arts administration, community outreach, and the behind-the-scenes work that brings live entertainment to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the Van Wert community.

“I am excited to learn from the Van Wert LIVE team and gain hands-on experience with the creative, artistic, and graphic design work that goes into promoting and producing live events,” Soltis said.

Van Wert LIVE is proud to have participated in the CEO Program for more than half a decade, welcoming local students into the organization and helping them discover the wide variety of careers available within the arts and entertainment industry. Each intern brings a new perspective, fresh ideas, and enthusiasm to the team.

“We are excited to welcome Kennedy to Van Wert LIVE and give her an inside look at everything it takes to bring live entertainment to our community,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “The CEO Program is a wonderful opportunity for students to gain meaningful, real-world experience, and we are proud to continue investing in the next generation of local leaders.”

Van Wert LIVE is happy to welcome Kennedy Soltis, and her artistic eye, to the team.