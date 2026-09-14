Students to learn about potential careers

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More than 500 area freshmen and sophomores will gather at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, September 15, for the annual Build Your Future Forward event, an interactive career exploration experience designed to introduce students to in-demand careers throughout the region.

Students from Crestview Local Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, and Van Wert City Schools will participate in the morning session from 9-11 a.m., while students from Parkway Local Schools, Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Antwerp Local Schools, and Wayne Trace Local Schools will attend in the afternoon from 12-2 p.m.

Students had a chance to learn a bit about masonry during last year’s Build Your Future event. Van Wert independent file photo

Throughout the day, students will rotate through 7-minute hands-on career stations focused on healthcare, manufacturing, construction, skilled trades, and other high-demand industries. Vantage Career Center students and staff will help lead interactive activities, demonstrate industry-related skills, and give participating students a firsthand look at career-technical education and the skills needed in today’s workforce.

Healthcare and manufacturing career stations will return this year following positive feedback from last year’s event, providing students with even more ways to discover careers available close to home.

Local employers and community organizations will also play an important role in bringing career exploration to life. Participating partners include Danfoss, OhioHealth Van Wert, Paulding County Hospital, Alexander & Bebout Construction, Ayers Mechanical Group, ATR Contractors, InSource, OhioMeansJobs, Paulding Economic Development, the Van Wert County Foundation, and the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC). Insource, located in Paulding County, joins this year’s event for the first time to showcase manufacturing careers and help students learn more about opportunities within the industry.

By introducing students to high-demand career pathways early, Build Your Future Forward helps students make more informed decisions about their education and future while connecting them directly with local employers and industry professionals. The event also supports regional workforce development by helping employers engage with the next generation of talent and showing students that rewarding career opportunities are available in their own communities.