DSJ coach, AD, adminstrator arrested

VW independent staff

The dean of students, head football coach and athletic director Delphos St. John’s High School has been arrested amid allegations of domestic violence.

Todd Schulte, 52, was arrested Monday night at his home in Delphos and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a single count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

Todd Schulte

According to a report submitted to the VW independent by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim made the complaint in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. The victim claimed the incident occurred approximately one and a half weeks prior. Pictures were provided showing injuries.

Schulte was taken into custody without incident approximately 90 minutes after the complaint was made. The report states he was cooperative at the jail.

On Tuesday,Delphos St. John’s issued this statement.

“Effective Tuesday, September 15, Todd Schulte has stepped away fom his responsibilities as Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, and JH/HS Dean of Students at St. John’s. During this time, Mr. Aaron Dubow will serve as Interim Athletic Director, Mr. Dan Metzger will serve as Interim Football Coach, and Mr. Adam Lee will serve as the Dean of Students. We understand that this may raise questions within our school community. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we are not able to provide additional details at this time.”

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Schulte remained incarcerated.