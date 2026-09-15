Freshman, sophomores learn about future careers

Masonry was one of the stations at Tuesday’s Build Your Future Forward event. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff

Several hundred high school freshmen and sophomores from Van Wert and Paulding counties had the opportunity to learn more about in-demand careers on Tuesday.

In all, more than 500 students gathered at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for “Build Your Future Forward,” described as an interactive career exploration experience.

Students from Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert took part in a morning session, followed by students from Parkway, Paulding, Antwerp and Wayne Trace in the afternoon. They rotated through 7-minute hands-on career stations focused on healthcare, manufacturing, construction, skilled trades, and other high-demand industries. Current Vantage Career Center students and staff members helped lead interactive activities, demonstrate industry-related skills, and gave participating students a hands-on look at career-technical education and the skills needed in today’s workforce.

Participating partners were Danfoss, OhioHealth Van Wert, Paulding County Hospital, Alexander & Bebout Construction, Ayers Mechanical Group, ATR Contractors, InSource, OhioMeansJobs, Paulding Economic Development, the Van Wert County Foundation, and the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. Insource, located in Paulding County, joined the event for the first time to showcase manufacturing careers.

By introducing students to high-demand career pathways early, the Build Your Future Forward event helped students make more informed decisions about their education and future while connecting them directly with local employers and industry professionals. It also gave employers the opportunity to engage with the next generation of talent.