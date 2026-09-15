Local hospital welcomes new surgeon

VW independent staff/submitted information

A new general surgeon has signed on at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

According to a statement from the hospital, Roberto Bustos, MD, brings expertise in minimally invasive and robotic surgery to patients in the region.

Originally from Argentina, Dr. Bustos developed an interest in rural surgery through his early experiences providing care abroad, where he saw the impact accessible, high-quality surgical services can have on patients and families.

Dr. Roberto Bustos

“Van Wert Hospital gives me the unique opportunity to continue that path in combination with advanced surgical technologies that aren’t widely available elsewhere,” Dr. Bustos said. “I am committed to providing patients with exceptional care while allowing them to remain close to their homes, their support systems and their communities.”

Inspired by his father and sister, who are both general surgeons, Dr. Bustos said he was drawn to a career that combines medicine, technology and hands-on skill.

“Watching their commitment and compassion shaped my own path, inspiring me to pursue surgery with the same sense of purpose,” Dr. Bustos said. “Serving patients has become the greatest source of fulfillment for me, and it’s a responsibility I carry with pride every day.”

Dr. Bustos earned his medical degree from Universidad Nacional de Cuyo in Argentina. He completed a research fellowship in minimally invasive and robotic surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and general surgery residency at Saint Louis University.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Bustos to our team and to Van Wert,” said Scott Jarvis, MD, associate vice president Clinical Affairs, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “His expertise complements the strengths of our surgical team and will be a tremendous asset to the patients and communities we serve.”

Outside of medicine, Dr. Bustos enjoys soccer, tennis, computer science, traveling and spending time with his wife and two children.