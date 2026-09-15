OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 4

COLUMBUS — Week 4 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the fourth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-In a battle of unbeatens, Lima Central Catholic got a second-quarter field goal from Brevan Stolly, a third-quarter safety and a 5-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run from senior quarterback Brady Parker in knocking off Columbus Grove 13-6. The win snapped Columbus Grove’s 26-game Northwest Conference winning streak and was a rare home loss for the Bulldogs, who entered the contest with a 126-35 career record on its home turf at Clymer Stadium.

-Bluffton’s Tayte Giesige threw just one touchdown pass in Friday’s 35-13 win over Allen East, but it was a milestone one for the Pirates’ senior quarterback. Giesige’s 61-yard TD pass to Lleyton Miller was No. 61 in his illustrious career, breaking the school record held by Mitchell Ault. Ault, ironically, was on hand to see his record broken, considering he is currently Bluffton’s quarterback coach.

-Coldwater’s Braxton Taylor rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns as the Cavaliers improved to 4-0 with a 37-22 win over New Bremen in Coldwater. The 245 yards is the third-most in school history in a game while the five rushing touchdowns tie the mark held by Kevin Hoyng (2002) and Dylan Thobe (2016).

-Jett Warner rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown and passed for four touchdowns (to four different receivers) as Celina scored 21 unanswered points to defeat Van Wert 49-28 to go to 4-0 for the first time since 2013. Van Wert trailed 28-14 at halftime before two third-quarter touchdowns tied the game with 4:39 remaining in the quarter. Warner threw touchdowns pass to Caleb Schlater and Trey Anderson, then Anderson picked off Van Wert quarterback Zach Crummey (who passed for 272 yards) for a 38-yard return score with 4:10 remaining in the game to seal the victory.

-Jeff Williams of Lima Senior had two receiving touchdowns in a 42-33 win over Tiffin Columbian, one from 59 yards and another from 71-yards.

-Parker Lovell of Bluffton ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries during a 35-13 win over Allen East. Lovell now has 12 rushing TDs on the season, 14 total on the season.

-Xavier Kelly of Van Wert made 12 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown, also taking a punt back for a touchdown in a 49-28 loss to Celina.

-Ottawa-Glandorf quarterback Tanner Vogt completed 18 of 25 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, adding 121 yards rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Titans moved to 4-0.

-Bath quarterback Daniel Cole completed 32 of 39 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Shawnee, the Wildcats first win of the season.

-Dyllan Fink of St. Marys ran the ball 19 times for 167 yards and a touchdown, adding another score on a 50-yard reception in a 35-21 win over Defiance.

-Maddux McFarlin of Kenton made 14 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Elida. On defense, he added an interception, a fumble recovery, one sack and a tackle for loss.

-Wayne Trace scored 50-plus points for the second time in three weeks, led by four rushing TDs by senior RB Carter Baumle, as the Raiders rolled past Ayersville 57-15 for their third straight win, the longest win streak for WT since closing the 2022 regular season on a three-game streak.

-In a battle of 3-0 teams looking to unseat Liberty Center in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, Archbold made a statement in routing Delta 38-7 with 22 points in the second quarter for a 28-0 halftime lead. QB Maddox Pinter passed for 265 yards and four scores and rushed for another in the win for the 4-0 Bluestreaks.

-Fairview’s Gavin Garza and Liberty Center’s Jaxton Lawniczak didn’t need many touches to find the endzone multiple times. Garza had a rushing TD and returned both a kickoff and punt for touchdowns in the Apaches’ 55-0 win at county rival Hicksville while Lawniczak rushed twice for 31 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 54 yards, both TDs, in a 66-0 rout of Swanton.

-After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Paulding racked up 45 points in the next two quarters and rolled past county rival Antwerp 52-6. Avery Cooper rushed for four touchdowns (124 yards) and three two-point conversions while Jordan Manz caught six passes for 113 yards and a score, moving 49 yards shy of 2,000 for his career. Jordan’s brother Jalen had a dozen tackles, bringing him to an even 300 for his career.

-Minster’s Carson Kaylor passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-19 win over Rockford Parkway.

-Austin Zimmerman caught four passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns as St. Henry evened its record at 2-2 with a 39-0 win at Anna. St. Henry quarterback Landon Schwartz was 7-of-8 passing for 228 yards in the first half with three touchdowns and Drew Langenkamp ran for one touchdown and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a touchdown.

-Lucas’ Brady Anschutz ran for 147 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown while Brady Guegold added 136 yards on 22 carries and a score in the Cubs’ 28-22 Northern 10 Conference football victory over Willard. Carter Cox added 38 yards and a TD and Cooper Day ran for 29 yards and a score as the Cubs piled up 366 yards rushing for the game. It was their first league victory as members of the Northern 10 Conference.

-Shelby’s Brady Bowman caught five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception on defense in the Whippets’ 31-14 MOAC victory over Galion. Hayden Duval completed 5-of-10 passes for 120 yards and a TD while Branson Reed completed 5-of-10 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 31 yards and a score and caught a 15-yard pass. Gavin Baker ran for 95 yards on 13 carries and added a sack on defense and Trent Rodman caught a 57-yard touchdown pass in the victory. Griffin Yeager led a great defensive effort with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack while Luke Blevins had five tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss. Casyn Koch had three tackles and an interception.

-Ontario’s Gavin Miller completed 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards and also ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and added eight tackles with a sack during the Warriors’ 17-7 MOAC football win over Clear Fork. Max Ciroli added 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Cardae Brown had a big game on both sides of the ball with 50 receiving yards and two interceptions on defense. Zane Curry led a spirited defensive effort with 19 tackles while Liam Smith had 10 tackles with a sack and Maddix Smith added eight tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack.

-Tippecanoe senior quarterback Larkin Thomas set a new school record Friday night throwing for seven touchdowns in the first half as Tipp defeated Dayton Stebbins 63-0. While not playing in the second half, Thomas finished the day 11-19, 318 yards and those seven scores including a 90-yard pass to Cade Havill.

-Findlay intercepted four passes, with Cole Hull returning one of the picks for a key third-quarter touchdown, in the Trojans 35-13 win over Sylvania Southview. At 4-0, the Trojans are off to their best start since Findlay won its first six games in 2016.

-After scoring four touchdowns on runs of 40 or more yards in a Week 3 win over Lucas, Carey quarterback Tripp Phoenix rushed for 222 yards had four more rushing TDs of 35, 55, 67 and 77 yards and threw for another score in the Blue Devils’ 49-14 Northern 10 Conference win over Wyandot County rival Upper Sandusky.

-North Baltimore’s Zander South caught 17 passes for 202 yards and three TDs in the Tigers 50-20 win over Lima Perry.

-Van Buren’s Haiden Orr rushed for 166 yards, Cooper Hanna gained 145 and both scored two touchdowns in the Black Knights 28-14 win over Ada in a Blanchard Valley Conference matchup of unbeaten teams. Undefeated, Van Buren is off to its first 4-0 start since 1989.

-Johnstown trailed host Mount Vernon 30-15 with 7 minutes left, but recovered two onside kicks and stunned the Yellow Jackets with three late touchdowns in the 37-30 victory. Ryan Sager’s third TD, a 6-yard run, and third 2-point conversion secured the win.

-Visiting Northridge was down 22-0 to Kansas Lakota in the second quarter, but scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out a 23-22 win. Bridon Angus threw a 34-yard TD to Timothy Goldsmith, Gus Cernak ran for 2, Angus had a 1-yard TD run to tie it and Wiley Casocoli kicked the extra point with 22 seconds left.

-Utica senior quarterback Aaron Hays ran for five touchdowns, on runs of 2, 5, 3, 17 and 2 yards and also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Weston Simon in a 48-34 win against Newcomerstown.

-In a meeting of 3-0 teams, Newark Catholic had 10 tackles for loss totaling 60 yards in a 15-6 victory at Worthington Christian. The Green Wave is 4-0 for the first time since 2021.

-Leipsic moved to 4-0 with a 55-0 win over Arlington. Quarterback Marc Kirkendall went 12-14 for 206 yard and four touchdowns. Grady Bryan caught five passes for 127 yards and two TDs. The Vikings defense allowed just 51 total yards.

-One play can change a close game and that was definitely the case last Thursday night at Manchester’s Veterans Stadium. With the host Greyhounds and the Sciotoville East Tartans tied at 0-0 midway through the fourth quarter, a blocked punt turned the tide. The Greyhounds capitalized wityh a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cayden Allen with 5:20 to play and then added a and then added a 47-yard scoring pass from Allen to Jasper Walker with 1:59 to play to wrap up a 14-0 victory for the home team. The win was the second consecutive for the now 2-1 Greyhounds.

-New Albany’s Jet Jerwers ran for 176 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in New Albany’s upset win over Upper Arlington.

-Steubenville Big Red’s James Turner rushed for two touchdowns in a hard-fought 21-16 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney. The Big Red improved to 4-0 with a win in what was a matchup of teams ranked No. 1 in their divisions by MaxPreps.

-Indian Creek tailback Bruce Mazar broke a 67-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to kickstart a 42-7 homecoming night win over Weir (W.Va.). Mazar, already over 500 yards for the season, had 134 yards and two scores on just 11 carries, all in the first half.

-Toronto’s Drake Bouscher ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Max Rebich threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-6 victory over Steubenville Catholic Central to help the Red Knights improve to 4-0.

-Bishop Watterson came back from a 13-0 deficit to reel off 35 consecutive points as the defending Division III state champion upended defending D-IV champion Glenville, 35-13. The Eagles got on the board with three touchdown passes by Dash Hoy, going for 30 yards (to Carter Bellisari), 28 yards (to Austin Alles) and 33 yards (to Ben Lamielle). Watterson got contributions on defense from several players, including Michael Boyle (17 tackles), Ben Uhlenhake (16), Kaden Jones (14) and Rocco Purcell (10). Purcell and Joe Hayes also intercepted passes.

-As Huntington beat Zane Trace for the first time since 2007, quarterback Frankie Hirsch put on a show. The senior passed for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 105 yards and two scores. His 18-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left, followed by his interception on the defensive end, sealed the victory.

-In a lopsided win over Paint Valley, Adena’s Fisher Schaaf needed just 11 carries to run for 153 yards and two touchdowns — an average of 13.9 yards per carry. After a season-opening loss, the Warriors have won three straight contests.

-Once again, Chillicothe junior Cartae Ligon was seemingly everywhere. As his Cavaliers moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2013 with a gritty 14-13 win at Hamilton Township, Ligon caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, ran for 126 yards and a score, recorded a team-high 16 tackles, and recovered a fumble with under a minute left to slam the door shut.

-Garrett Brewer caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Valley View’s shutout win. The Spartans also had three rushing touchdowns in the game, one each by Isaac Johnson, Logan Scott and Brox Zimmerman, who combined for 124 yards on the ground. Johnson also had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win.

-Springboro’s Brandon Birdsong Jr. ran for 132 yards and a touchdown and Cooper Murdock threw a pair of touchdowns in a loss to Wayne.

-Brydon Martin caught five passes for 100 yards and both Miamisburg touchdowns in their loss at Springfield.

-Hudson Kreke returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in Fenwick’s 28-27 loss to Edgewood.

-Brayden Redd had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in Wayne’s win over Springboro.

-Pandora-Gilboa quarterback Brady Deleruyelle had two passing touchdowns and ran for three more in a 38-0 win over Riverdale.

-Bentley Barnes of Waynesfield-Goshen ran for two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Cory-Rawson, one from 96 yards and another from 7 yards.

-Blayne Kindle of Hardin Northern carried the ball 28 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns in an 18-7 win over Ridgedale, the first career victory for Hardin Northern coach Cory Hefner.

-Athens quarterback Briar Thomas completed 13-of-19 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns, and rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on only five carries, in the Bulldogs’ 47-6 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory at Alexander on Friday night. In addition, running back Luke Pero rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

-Nelsonville-York quarterback Cameron Sullivan completed 13-of-17 passes for 264 yards and six touchdowns, as those six scores set a new Nelsonville-York school record for passing touchdowns in a single game – as the Buckeyes blanked visiting River Valley 47-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game at Nelsonville-York’s Boston Field. Grant Elliott was on the receiving end of three of those six TD tosses by Sullivan – as Elliott ended up with five receptions for 155 yards.

-The defending Division V state runner-up Wheelersburg Pirates, which won 15 consecutive regular-season games before back-to-back losses at Chillicothe and against Jackson in weeks two and three, returned to Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Friday night – and shut out the McDermott Northwest Mohawks 49-0 at Northwest’s Roy Rogers Field. That was their 18th consecutive SOC II triumph – as the Pirates are the three-time defending SOC II champion, part of 38 conference championships in school history. Wheelersburg’s last loss in league play was the regular-season finale for 2022 -14-7 at archrival Portsmouth West. They were 6-0 in league play the past two seasons, after winning all five league tilts in 2023 – as Oak Hill canceled its game with Wheelersburg that year. In all four meetings against Northwest since that series resumed in 2023, the Pirates have shut out the Mohawks by scores of 56-0 (2023), 31-0 (2024), 35-0 (2025) and now 49-0 (2026). The Pirates have qualified for the state playoffs 37 times, winning state championships in 1989 and 2017.

-The Fairland Dragons defeated host Rock Hill 39-17 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener on Friday night, improving to 3-1 for first-year head coach Ron Wooten. Three Dragon backs carried at least nine times for at least 82 yards, as junior Kylan Blake caught a 26-yard touchdown pass, returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown, and ran 56 yards for a touchdown. Fairland’s only loss was against Portsmouth West in the season opener, as the visiting Senators returned a punt for a touchdown with just two minutes remaining to prevail 19-13.

-For the fourth consecutive game, the undefeated Symmes Valley Vikings vanquished an opponent with a full second-half running clock – and put pinball-like offensive statistics up in the process. After scoring 55 against Division V Chesapeake, 55 against Division V Meigs and 56 against Division VI Berne Union, the Vikings defeated non-league South Point on Friday night – by a 42-8 count at South Point’s Alumni Field. Entering the contest, Symmes Valley junior quarterback Bronx Carpenter had completed 61-of-87 passes for already 1,074 yards and 17 touchdowns – with at least 17 completions on at least 25 attempts and for at least 313 yards and five touchdowns in each game. Against South Point, Carpenter capped the opening drive with an eight-yard touchdown run – and finished with 27 completions on 32 attempts for four touchdowns, and for exactly 403 passing yards for the second straight game. Fellow junior Jackson Fields finished with a dozen receptions for 147 yards with two touchdowns, and Andrew Isaacs added 147 receiving yards as well – with four receptions including one being a 95-yard second-quarter scoring strike. Carpenter now has 88 completions on 119 attempts with 21 touchdowns passing and for 1,477 yards. Fields now has 33 receptions for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns, as he has made at least six receptions for at least 118 yards and two touchdowns in every game. Symmes Valley sophomore placekicker Miguel Ferreira made six more extra-point kicks on six more attempts for the second straight game- following the opening two weeks making a pair of 7-of-8. The Vikings are now 4-0 for the second straight season, as they opened 6-0 last season – before finishing the regular season 8-2. Last season’s Division VII Region 27 semifinalists are now 12-2 in their last 14 regular-season games.

-The Ironton Fighting Tigers extended their on-the-field winning streak to eight, traveling to Somerset in Kentucky on Friday night – and winning by a score of 35-9. The Fighting Tigers have now played teams representing three states this season – winning over Williamsburg (42-0) and Cincinnati McNicholas (17-10) from Ohio, prevailing 55-14 over Salem from New Jersey, and now winning at Somerset in Kentucky (35-9). The independent Fighting Tigers are set to host Bloomington South from Indiana on Oct. 3. Against Somerset, senior wide receiver and Boston College commit Kayden Edwards amassed 124 receiving yards on four receptions – and caught all three of sophomore quarterback Wyatt Wolfe’s touchdown passes. Ironton is now 4-0, as it has started every season since 2019 with that record. The Fighting Tigers travel to face Jackson this week, as the Division III Ironmen are 3-1 on the season.

-The McClain Tigers improved to 4-0 to start the ‘26 season, and this past Friday night, their offense collected 449 yards en route to a 49-8 win over East Clinton. Junior quarterback Hudson Lovett threw for four touchdown passes, going 12-of-19 for 179 yards, and he rushed for two more scores, totaling 95 yards on five carries. McClain teammate, senior Leiland Bond caught three touchdowns, finishing the night with five receptions for 84 yards. Freshman kicker Ross Roman continued his success with extra points, going 7-of-7 on his PAT attempts.

-The Hillsboro Indians totaled 599 yards of offense Friday night in Week 4, including a record-tying performance from senior Tre Captain. Captain rushed for 357 yards on 21 carries and tied the school record with five touchdown runs in Hillsboro’s 50-47 loss to the Warren Warriors. Captain’s five touchdowns came from rushing distances of 64, 50, 69, 1 and 15 yards apiece. Hillsboro finished the game with three players achieving 100-plus yard rushing games. This included junior Jonathan Malone, who ended the game with 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, and he added 10 tackles on defense with a half sack. Senior Malachi Aber totaled five carries for 107 yards with a 70-yard touchdown run, and Aber led the Indians with 13 tackles on defense with a half sack.

-Waverly senior quarterback Gunnar Myers delivered a huge performance for the second straight game. In Waverly’s 42-25 win over the Lucasville Valley Indians, Myers rushed 25 times for 152 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 390 yards and five touchdowns. His leading target was Hez Nelson who caught five passes for a total of 178 yards and three touchdowns. Waverly is now 2-2.

-The Piketon Redstreaks had two senior running backs deliver 100-plus yard rushing performance in the 42-21 win over Westfall Friday. Marquis Robinson has 10 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns, while Tanner Loar had 15 for 138 and two touchdowns. Piketon is now 3-1.

-Fairmont’s Damien Pattin had an interception, forced fumble, and six tackles on defense as the Firebirds beat Centerville 22-7 for its first home win against the Elks since 1997.

-Jamier Brown of Huber Heights Wayne scored three more touchdowns on six receptions for 120 yards in a 42-26 win at Springboro. Kye Graham had four total TD passes, the other going to James Dyer IV as part of his 107 yards receiving. Brayden Redd led off the scoring with a school-record 100-yard pick-six. Springboro’s Noah Bilinski, leading the GWOC in receiving yards, added 81 to his total with a touchdown.

-Troy won the Battle on the Miami 28-14 after Colton Akins scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes for the Trojans. Akins sneaked in at the goal line to give Troy the lead late, then sealed the win with a 75-yard pick-six in the final seconds of the game. Troy’s record against Piqua is now 70-63-6 in the state’s oldest rivalry.

-Fairborn’s Preston Fifield had nine tackles, 2.5 for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble and recovery to lead a stout defensive effort by the Skyhawks, allowing 36 total yards of offense in a 42-0 win against Greenville.

-Oakwood’s defense had a night in a 42-14 win against Eaton. Ivan Turek made nine total tackles, with five going for a loss and he also had three sacks. Landon Wood returned a fumble for a touchdown, as did Grant Dischio on an interception. Oakwood has scored at least 40 points in five consecutive games, which is the third longest active streak in the state.

-Arcanum’s Weston Schmidt had four touchdown passes in a 48-0 win against Bradford. Schmidt’s TD total has escalated from 1 to 2 to 3 and now 4 in each game this season.

-Jacob Schmitmeyere ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception as Ansonia beat Tri-County North 48-19.

-Teagan Henry for Greenon had 404 yards passing on 24-for-29 throwing and four touchdowns in a 41-7 win against Triad. It is the second game of more than 400 yards passing for Henry this season. He also ran in another two touchdowns on his only two carries. Mason Ropp had 12 receptions for 200 yards and two TDs.

-Springfield Northeastern’s Brayden Brown hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, then made three interceptions to help win 6-0 against South Charleston Southeastern.

-Covington got a blocked punt and return for a touchdown by Landin Cassel in the final minutes to end Casstown Miami East’s 11-game league winning streak 14-13. Cassel also had 30 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

-Urbana won a shootout with Graham 42-34 thanks to 23 of 32 passing for 314 yards and five touchdowns by Grady Lantz. He also ran in the game’s final score. Graham’s Danny Hoke ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

-Kenyon Norman of Lakota West scored for the first four touchdowns of the game, capping his night with an 83-yard run as part of his 210 total yards on the ground, to beat Hamilton 42-6.

-For the second consecutive game, Meigs Eastern junior running back Parker Durst scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. For the Eagles’ week-three game against South Gallia, he had a 68-yard touchdown run on the game’s initial play, prior to their week-four game against Pike Eastern on Friday night, in which he raced 82 yards off left tackle to the end zone. Durst finished with 162 yards on 11 carries against Pike Eastern, as Meigs Eastern amassed a 42-20 victory for its third win in a row. The “Eagles” are the mascot for both Meigs Eastern and Pike Eastern. In addition to Durst, Kyler Basham rushed 14 times for 144 yards, as both backs are averaging around 13 yards per carry for the Eastern offense.

-The Wellston Golden Rockets received four standout performances for Friday night’s non-league 38-32 triumph at Trimble. Djay Hudson completed 17-of-19 passes for 211 yards, as Aiden Arthur rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns on a massive 38 carries. Carmine Crabtree caught 10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and senior tight end Wes Briggs bagged six receptions for 67 yards.

-Vincent Roncone, a kicker from Strongsville, had an incredible performance this week for the special teams in a 45-18 victory against Cleveland Heights; he successfully made 6 out of 6 PATs (including one from 30 yards), achieved 6 touchbacks, and kicked a 48-yard field goal.

-Car’Ron Winn, an athlete from St. Thomas Aquinas, was instrumental for the Knights on both offense and defense; his touchdown helped secure a 7-6 win against Akron North, giving the Knights their second consecutive victory. This is a big deal for St. Thomas Aquinas, as they haven’t won two games in a row since 2020, and it also marks only their third win in four years.

-Clinton-Massie’s Brady Gray ran 35 times for 277 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Falcons 40-18 win over Blanchester Friday night. As a team, Clinton-Massie ran 51 times for 367 yards, with just one pass attempt on the night.

-Beavercreek junior running back Kellen Hughes ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Beavers routed Northmont 38-10. The defense forced five turnovers in the game.

-Fairmont star running back Logan Doty ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns as the Firebirds defeated Centerville 22-7. Fairmont scored the first 22 points of the game. Doty also caught six passes.

-Springfield star quarterback Chris Wallace Jr. threw four touchdowns, completing 17 of 24 passes for 246 yards, as the Wildcats dominated Miamisburg 41-14. Miamisburg scored first before Springfield unleashed a 27-point second quarter to take control. Wide receiver Timothy Thompson had a breakout game with six catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Tyrel Thompson also had a big game with 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

-Butler continues to dominate this season, throttling Sidney 45-13. Quarterback Drew Seuss completed 15 of 21 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Jace Love continued his torrid play with 123 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Junior defensive back Keegan Zurn had seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Butler remains undefeated.

-Quarterback Gage Stephen threw two touchdowns to wide receiver DeMarco Ruffin, who finished with four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Estevan Barajas also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown as Xenia jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back in a big win over West Carrollton.

-Rising quarterback Daylen Switzer scored four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, as Fairborn shut out Greenville. Fairborn improves to 3-1.

-Running back Chase Even scored two more touchdowns on 11 carries for 70 yards as Badin stopped Hartley 46-13. Badin held Hartley to minus-six yards rushing in the game. Badin is 4-0.

-Evan Sandfoss completed all nine of his passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing game produced 200 yards and four touchdowns as McNicholas blitzed Roger Bacon 42-6.

-Trotwood dominated Alter 34-0 in the Game of the Week. The Rams’ defensive front was nothing short of spectacular, led by Jameer Whyce, while star running back and defensive back Darius Dennis scored twice.

-Waynesville dominated Brookville 31-0 behind quarterback Gregory Marlow, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

-Edgewood had two running backs rush for more than 200 yards in a thrilling 28-27 win over Fenwick. Running back Brady O’Banion carried 21 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Carter Breedlove rushed 17 times for 207 yards and a touchdown. Fenwick attempted a two-point conversion at the end of the game for the win but was stopped. Sophomore defensive back Eason Ballinger led the team with 14 tackles, added a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

-Riverside ran roughshod over Milton-Union, amassing more than 300 yards of offense. Gunner Carpenter led the way with 19 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Trimble added 16 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Steineman led the defense with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Riverside is 3-1.

-Bethel star running back and linebacker Ethan Maxwell dominated Troy Christian, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also had 10 tackles, forced and recovered a fumble, and intercepted a pass in a 42-7 win over the Eagles.

-Northridge running back Willie Ellison ran nine times for 202 yards and two touchdowns, including an 86-yard touchdown run, as the Polar Bears defeated Lehman Catholic 21-7. Senior defensive lineman James Owens led the team with 17 tackles, including 12 solo stops, and six sacks. Junior defensive lineman Kenny Cboins added two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

-Mechanicsburg quarterback Matthew Davis threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, including two to wide receiver and defensive back Camryn Runyon, who finished with five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns, as the Indians rolled to a 41-0 victory over Madison Plains. Runyon also grabbed an interception on defense. Mechanicsburg improves to 3-1.

-West Jefferson hammered Cedarville 44-6 as quarterback Landen Koehler led the way. West Jefferson is 3-1 this season.

-Running back Jordan Stafford ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns as Greenview outlasted Fairbanks 21-14.

-Lakota West improved to 4-0 after a 42-7 drubbing of Hamilton as star running back Kenyon Norman ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Norman scored three touchdowns in the first quarter before capping the night with an 83-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Lakota West held Hamilton to just 22 total yards.

-Princeton, widely regarded as the top team in Cincinnati, thumped Sycamore 56-6. Quarterback Monsanna Torbert threw two touchdowns, running back Jordan Hall ran for two touchdowns and Lorenzo McMullan caught a touchdown pass. The defense held Sycamore to just 85 total yards. Junior defensive lineman John Civils led the defense with 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Princeton is 4-0.

-A touchdown catch by wide receiver Aaron Jacobs from quarterback Roman Garr sent Colerain to a 34-28 overtime victory over Fairfield. Garr completed 24 of 39 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Jacobs caught two touchdown passes and finished with seven receptions for 68 yards, while Desean Flagg added six catches for 113 yards. Fairfield quarterback Sean Core threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while Corrious Booker rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Senior defensive back Jojo Crooks led the Colerain defense with 15 tackles.

-Lakota East quarterback Nile Knutson threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns as East defeated Mason 24-20. A touchdown pass to wide receiver Braxton Thurman in the third quarter gave Lakota East the lead and helped seal the victory. East improves to 3-1.

-Middletown grabbed a big win as Kolby Morgenson threw two touchdowns, ran for another and forced a fumble in the Middies’ 21-14 victory over Oak Hills. A 48-yard pass to Elijah Jones in the third quarter gave Middletown the lead for good. Defensive lineman Chris Hyde led the defense with a sack, eight tackles and three tackles for loss. Defensive back Harlem Coleman also had a stellar night with five passes defended.

-Maumee senior Cameron Escobar returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including one for a school-record 98 yards, in a 40-17 win at Millbury Lake.

-The Beverly Fort Frye Cadets controlled the football in beating Muskingum River neighbor Waterford for the 20th consecutive time in a 20-0 victory. After the opening kickoff, the Cadets drove 70 yards in 20 plays, holding the ball for the entire first quarter. Gavin Rauch completed the drive with a one-yard TD plunge three seconds into the second quarter. Fort Frye, who only had six possessions in the game, scored on three of them. Brady Hesson threw touchdown passes of 27 and five to Clayton Tullius for the other two Fort Frye touchdowns

-The Worthington Kilbourne Dynamic Duo is back again for Week 4! QB Jackson Szabo is on an absolute heater. Friday at Westland the Junior was 21 of 29 for 367 passing yards with 6 passing TD’s while adding 22 rushes for 154 rushing yards and a rushing TD. On this ride with Mr. Szabo is Junior WR Shawn Rice who had 7 catches for over 150+ yards with 4 receiving TD’s vs Westland. For those keeping tabs, over weeks 3 and 4 Szabo had accounted for 14 TD’s with 13 passing and 1 rushing, while Rice has over 300 yards receiving and 9 receiving TD’s. Jackson Szabo is placing himself firmly in the Mr. Football discussion while the combo of Szabo to Rice looks to be the Hottest connection in the state for the 4-0 Wolves.

-Hilliard Darby’s Cedric Holman set a School Record with 3 receiving TD’s and add 1 rushing TD for 4 TD’s for No. 4 in their 41-7 victory vs Suburb Rival Hilliard Davidson moving the Panthers to 3-1 on their season.