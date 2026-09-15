State releases newest school report cards

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Ohio’s latest school report cards are out and the results show Van Wert County school districts met or exceeded state standards during the 2025-2026 school year.

Districts are scored on individual components and each component is weighted and then combined to determine the overall rating from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. The six different components used on the latest report cards are achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy, graduation, and post-graduation readiness.

Report cards are released each year for public schools and charter schools, but not for private and/or parochial schools. Districts and schools receive overall ratings of 1-5 stars in half-star increments.

5 stars: significantly exceeds state standards

4.5 stars: exceeds state standards

4 stars: exceeds state standards

3.5 stars: meets state standards

3 stars: meets state standards

2.5 stars: needs support to meet state standards

2 stars: needs support to meet state standards

1.5 stars: needs significant support to meet state standards

1 star: needs significant support to meet state standards

Van Wert City Schools received an overall rating of 3.5 stars, the same as last year. Van Wert received a 3 in achievement and progress, 4 in gap closing, a 5 in graduation, 2 in early literacy and 4 in college, career, workforce and military readiness.

“Van Wert City Schools continues to make progress and that’s encouraging,” Superintendent Mark Bagley said. “The State Report Card gives us one way to look at how we’re doing but it doesn’t tell the full story. Our kids are working hard, our entire staff and administrators are putting a lot into this, and I think there’s a lot to be proud of beyond what shows up on the report card.”

Crestview received a 3.5 star rating, with 4 stars for achievement, 1 for progress, 4 for gap closing, 5 for graduation and 2 for college, career, workforce and military readiness. According to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce website, the early literacy component was not calculated for Crestview Local Schools because there were not enough students to evaluate.

“While there are still areas to improve, we are proud of the hard work of our students and staff,” Crestview Superintendent Matt Dube said. ” In reality, the state report card is only one part of how we measure success. Education today is complex, and a report card cannot capture everything we do for our students. Academics are important, but so are social-emotional growth, relationships, opportunities, and the overall well-being of our students and staff. The report card gives us valuable information, but it is not the whole picture.”

Lincolnview Local Schools received a 4-star rating, with 4 stars for achievement, 2 for progress, 4 for gap closing, 5 for graduation, 2 for early literacy and 4 for college, career, workforce and military readiness.

Delphos City School earned a 3 star overall rating, Parkway and Spencerville each received a 4 star rating and Wayne Trace earned a 3.5 star rating.