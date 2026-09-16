Hospital to teach kids via stuffed animals

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Children and their favorite stuffed animals can get a hands-on introduction to healthcare during OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital’s Teddy Bear Clinic from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. This free event requires no registration. Families should enter through Door 2.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is designed to make healthcare feel friendly and fun while helping children become more comfortable with common medical experiences. Kids are encouraged to bring a favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal and guide their furry friend through interactive care stations.

Stations will include: vitals, lab, X-ray, vaccines, casting, exercise, hand hygiene and nutrition. At each station, children can participate in age-appropriate activities while learning more about how healthcare teams care for patients.