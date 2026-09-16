Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The halfway point of the 2026 high school football regular season is upon us and it’s safe to say there have been some surprises as we hit mid-season. One thing’s for sure – it’s been an enjoyable season and there are many more good games on tap. A crystal ball won’t help, as conference/league title races remain murky in the GMC, NWC and WBL. Each one has multiple teams capable of winning a championship. As far as the MAC, there are some excellent teams but I’m not sure if any of them can knock off Marion Local.

Last week I went 15-3. It should have been 16-2, but I mistakenly typed Defiance instead of St. Marys Memorial in my WBL picks and then somehow didn’t catch it until after it was published. It counts as a loss, regardless of my intent. 15-3 is 83 percent, which is more in line with what I expect each week. That takes my season record to 72-28, 72 percent. I still have a lot of work to do. 19 games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em schedule.

Games of the Week

Minster (4-0) at Coldwater (4-0)

4-0 vs. 4-0, or just another Friday night in the MAC. If you follow the Associated Press poll, both teams are highly regarded, but that’s also nothing new. Coldwater is ranked No. 3 in Division V in this week’s poll, while Minster is ranked No. 2 in Division VII. On paper it looks like a great matchup and it very well may be a great matchup on the field as well. However, I’m going to cite two things: Minster hasn’t beaten Coldwater since 2016 (they didn’t play in 2022 or 2023) and I generally don’t pick against the home team in the MAC, but there are exceptions. This isn’t one of them. It should be a good game but I like the Cavaliers.

The pick: Coldwater

Wapakoneta (1-3) at St. Marys Memorial (3-1)

The defending WBL champions vs. the preseason favorites. I love this type of game. Never mind Wapakoneta’s record – the three teams the Redskins have lost to have a combined record of 12-0 and all three (Oregon Clay, Celina and Ottawa-Glandorf) are state-ranked. The Roughriders opponents haven’t been quite as daunting. Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial have a common opponent, Celina. The Redskins fell to the Bulldogs 7-6, while the Roughriders lost 30-28, so that’s no help in making a pick. Recent history? Wapak has won five straight in the rivalry series. One can argue that the Redskins are the favorite here, but I’m going to go with the Roughriders. Am I being stubborn because that’s who I picked to win the league title? Maybe, but I’m going with the home team.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Wayne Trace (3-1) at Paulding (3-1)

I won’t be there to see it but I’m excited about this one. It has the potential to be one of the better games around the area this Friday night. After a season opening loss to New Bremen, the Raiders have been on a roll and have scored 55, 35 and 57 points in their last three games, all wins. Paulding’s only loss came in Week No. 3, 21-20 to Delphos Jefferson. It’s the only game the Panthers have allowed more than six points. In three wins, Paulding allowed 6, 0 and 6 points. Something is going to have to give Friday night. Paulding is probably a slight favorite here, but I’m very tempted to go with the Raiders. In fact, that’s what I’m going to do. Is it a slight reach? Perhaps, but I’ll say the Raiders win their fourth straight game.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Crestview (1-3) at Fort Loramie (3-1)

The NWC gauntlet begins for Crestview. As mentioned in Wednesday’s game preview, the schedule from here on out is brutal and it starts with a trip to Fort Loramie. The Redskins are off to a good start, with the only loss coming in the season opener to No. 2 Minster, 27-17. If you look back, that game was tied 17-17 at halftime. It is fair to note that two of Fort Loramie’s wins have come by a combined four points, 13-12 over Anna and 28-24 over Delphos Jefferson. I do think the Knights can compete in this one and I think they can make things uncomfortable for Fort Loramie, but I also think the Redskins get the win.

The pick: Fort Loramie

Defiance (1-3) at Van Wert (3-1)

The Cougars are coming off their first loss of the season to a really good Celina team. How good? Well, if you follow the Associated Press high school football poll, the Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the state in Division III. Van Wert was tied with Celina 28-28 in the third quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away. When you look back at it, a slow start (down 14-0) doomed the Cougars. In comes Defiance, a team that most likely is better than its 1-3 record indicates. The Bulldogs have had to face Ottawa-Glandorf, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial since a season opening win over Napoleon. While Defiance’s record may be a bit deceiving, I like the Cougars to bounce back and win this one on the night the 90th anniversary of Eggerss Stadium is celebrated.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Edgerton: Antwerp

Ayersville at Fairview: Fairview

Tinora at Hicksville: Tinora

MAC

Anna at Marion Local: Marion Local

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen: New Bremen

St. Henry at Parkway: St. Henry

Versailles at Fort Recovery: Versailles

NWC

Bluffton at Delphos Jefferson: Bluffton

Columbus Grove at Spencerville: Columbus Grove

Lima Central Catholic at Allen East: Lima Central Catholic

TCL

Toledo Rogers at Lima Sr: Lima Sr.

WBL

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf: Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton at Bath: Bath

Shawnee at Celina: Celina