Save A Lot closing…

Van Wert is losing one of its grocery stores. Save A Lot, on S. Shannon St. will close for good on Saturday, September 26. Employees were informed of the pending closure on Tuesday. No reason was given for the closure, but Save A Lot has closed dozens of stores in 13 states this year. The Van Wert store was originally slated to close on April 1, 2025, but roughly two weeks before then, it was announced that Save A Lot corporate purchased the store and would keep it open. VW independent file photo