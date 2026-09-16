Schulte arraigned, freed from jail

VW independent staff

A Delphos St. John’s coach, athletic director and dean of students appeared in court for arraignment on a domestic violence charge.

During a brief hearing in Van Wert Municipal Court on Wednesday, Todd Schulte, 52, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 13 and he was released on his own recognizance.

Schulte was arrested at his home and was jailed late Monday night. According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim made the complaint in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. The victim claimed the incident occurred approximately one and a half weeks prior. Pictures were provided showing injuries.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Nathan Stant, Head of School at Delphos St. John’s, said Schulte “stepped away” from his responsibilities as dean of students, athletic director and head football coach. However, it’s unclear if Schulte actually resigned or is on leave. The school did not elaborate on “stepped away.”