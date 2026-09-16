Streets to close for homecoming parade

Submitted information

Van Wert High School’s homecoming parade will be held between 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30.

N. Jefferson St., from W. Main St., to W. Third St., S. Jefferson St., from W. Main St., to Crawford St., the 100 block of W. Central Ave., the 100 and 200 block of W. Jackson St., the 100 block of W. Sycamore St. will be closed for the parade. East and westbound traffic on W. Main St., at Jefferson St., will be temporarily stopped by an officer while the parade units cross the intersection.