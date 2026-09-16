Tennis team defeated by Bluffton

VW independent sports

BLUFFTON — Lauren Gearhart picked up a win at first singles, but Van Wert fell to Bluffton 4-1 in non-conference tennis action on Tuesday.

Gearhart defeated Ari Bowling 6-1, 6-1. Bluffton’s second singles player,

Hope Luginbill, defeated Maddy Thompson 6-0, 6-2. At third singles, Leah Hoffman trailed 5-2 in the first set but rallied to defeat Van Wert’s Alli Spieles 7-5, 6-2. Bluffton’s first doubles taem Kate Klinger and Willow Angel topped Bristol Wollet and Ella Kimmel 6-2, 6-2, and the second doubles team of Bekah Rehm and Peighton Bowers defeated Jr. Annabelle Miller and Ixchell Castillo 6-0, 6-2.