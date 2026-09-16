Volleyball: Crestview outlasts Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

NWC volleyball play opened with a bang at Lincolnview High School Tuesday night.

Five-time defending champion Crestview and county rival Lincolnview went the distance, playing five exciting sets. When it ended, the Lady Knights battled from behind several times and claimed a back and forth 17-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14 thriller.

“I’m so proud of the girls for pulling together and trusting in each other to come up with the big plays and literally battling to the very end,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “We even have the one and only Scott Sterling on our team – look him up if you don’t know him!”

The Lady Knights celebrate after downing Lincolnview in a five set thriller. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Crestview entered the match just 2-4, but the Lady Knights faced four teams from the powerful MAC to open the season, including No. 1 Parkway on Monday, plus 10-0 Paulding. After a 7-0 start, Lincolnview has dropped three straight.

“It was a tough, physical match from start to finish,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “This is what a rivalry match should feel like. The atmosphere was great, the crowd was into it, and it was a really fun environment to play in. There was a lot of energy in the gym, and both teams battled for every point. There were so many momentum shifts and runs, and it was great volleyball right down to the final point.”

“The loss stings. I’m not going to lie,” she added. “It makes you dissect every point in every set because in a match like that, every point matters. But I’m proud of the way our girls competed. They responded, they battled, and they continued to reset and play the next ball.”

During Tuesday’s match, both teams finished with astounding numbers.

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory had 19 kills and 13 digs and was 16-of-17 serving with an ace. Kaylee Owens had 12 kills, three stuff blocks and a pair of aces. Ayla Kreischer and Kendadie Schwartz each had 11 kills, with Kreischer adding a team-high 17 digs and two aces, while Schwartz added 27 assists, three stuff blocks and two aces. Nora Perkins had 31 assists and was 12-of-13 serving with an ace. Delanie Balliet was perfect from the service line, 24-of-24 with two aces and had nine digs. Alecta Baxter had five stuff blocks.

Lincolnview’s Kara Suever had a match-high 23 kills, Brooklyn Byrne had 13 kills, 13 digs, 31 service receptions and six blocks, while Annabel Horstmann added nine kills. Suever also had 20 digs, 23 service receptions and five aces. Joey Cate-Carey had 20 digs, Makynlee Dickinson had 40 assists and 12 digs, Aubrey Miller had a dozen digs and Ansley Schwab had 11 digs.

“We need to be more consistent in the things that help us create and maintain momentum,” Evans said. We talk a lot about first all kills and putting pressure on teams with our serve, and those are areas we’ll continue to work on. We also have to continue working on staying disciplined when the momentum shifts and finding ways to respond when the match starts to change. Volleyball is a game of runs, and when a team makes a run, you have to be able to stop it and then go make your own run.”

Crestview (3-4, 1-0 NWC) will face Allen East on the road on Thursday, while Lincolnview (7-3, 0-1 NWC) will host Spencerville the same night.