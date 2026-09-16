William “Bill” Noble Greene Jr.

William “Bill” Noble Greene, Jr., 77, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 6, 2026, in Convoy.

Bill was born on April 13, 1949, in Hamilton, Indiana, to William Noble and Mary Pauline Greene. He built a fulfilling career as a fire prevention/code officer at the Van Wert Fire Department, where he was known for his dedication and work ethic for 27 years.

Outside of work, Bill was a man of many passions. He spent his free time hunting, fishing and practicing his skills in taxidermy. Bill also enjoyed making custom fishing rods that supported his passion for fishing.

Bill is survived by his son, Chip Greene and stepdaughter, Christine Piper.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Greene; his parents, William Noble Greene, Sr. and Mary Pauline Greene, and his sister Marcina Ann Schrader.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Van Wert Fire Department.