Blood drive to be held in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. The community is invited to donate blood at the annual Day of Caring Blood Drive in partnership with United Way of Van Wert, Vantage Career Center and Trinity Friends Church. People can donate blood on from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert.

The American Red Cross is partnering with Vantage for its high school scholarship program. Donating at this drive will help hospital patients in need, while also helping establish a scholarship fund to benefit students as they move on to higher education. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code vwdoc or call 1.800.RED.CROSS to make an appointment.

A blood drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church next Friday. Red Cross photo

Donors will receive a free American Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last. In addition, all who come to give September 21 through October 18, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers, and the Red Cross encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible. Seasonal activities can disrupt normal routines, but donation appointments can’t fall off the calendar.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.