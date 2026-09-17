OVI checkpoint to be held on Friday

Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Van Wert County tomorrow (Friday) evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“There were 540 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 593 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant Joseph Sisco, commander of the Van Wert post, said. “State troopers make on average 15,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.