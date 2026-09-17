Roundabout design chosen for dangerous intersection

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation has chosen the preferred alternative for intersection improvements at U.S. 224 and Van Wert-Decatur Road, just west the Van Wert city limits, following a public comment period.

In June, ODOT presented two intersection improvement alternatives to enhance safety:

Alternative 1: Off-centered roundabout with temporary right-of-way impacts

Alternative 2: Centered roundabout with permanent right-of-way impacts

After considering the public feedback and stakeholder input, ODOT has selected Alternative 1, an off-centered roundabout as the preferred option. Alternative 1 will construct a single-lane roundabout shifted to the east of the existing intersection allowing for phased construction to reduce traffic disruption. According to ODOT, Alternative 1 is the most cost-effective alternative, minimizing utility impacts, and with no new permanent right-of-way needs.

The estimated construction cost is $3.6 million. The project was awarded funding for construction in 2028 through Ohio’s Highway Safety Program.

The project will now advance to the detailed design phase. The tentative schedule is as follows:

Design and environmental studies: fall of 2026/winter of 2027

Construction: summer to fall of 2028

Information on how traffic will be maintained during construction will be provided as project development advances.

Once constructed, it will be Van Wert County’s third roundabout. The first one, at U.S. 127/U.S. 224/Marsh Rd. opened in August of 2022. The second one is currently under construction at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway. A fourth roundabout is in the works. It will be built at Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Rd., mostly likely in 2028.