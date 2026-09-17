Service Academy meeting to be held

Submitted information

Congressman Bob Latta’s office will host an informational meetings for students and families from Ohio’s Fifth District regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process.

Bob Latta

It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at Owens Community College, Findlay-area Campus, 3200 Bright Rd., Findlay. The meeting will be held at th Education Center in Conference Room 111.

The meetings will serve as an opportunity for potential student candidates to be advised of the congressional nomination process and meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London.

Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination by attending one of the informational meetings or on Congressman Latta’s website at latta.house.gov. Completed applications are due October 9, 2026, with all supporting documents to be turned in by October 23, 2026.

Ohio’s Fifth District currently stretches from Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties all the way into Lorain County in northeastern Ohio. In all, the district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties.