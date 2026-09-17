U.S. 127 accident…

These two vehicles were involved in a rainy Thursday morning collision in the 16000 block of U.S. 127. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. Both vehicles were southbound on 127 when the car hit the rear of the SUV. The car then wound up in a nearby field. It was later removed and towed from the scene. In addition to the highway patrol, Ohio City Fire & EMS was at the scene. Bob Barnes photos