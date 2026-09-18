AG Wilson addresses Flock cameras

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson has let his feeling be known about the use of Flock license plate reader technology by law enforcement agencies around the state and what the consequences should be for those who misuse it.

In a statement issued this week, Wilson said law enforcement relies on technology, and Ohioans rely on law enforcement to leverage technology to society’s benefit and he said there is no question that technological advances have changed the landscape for law enforcement.

Andy Wilson

“Body-worn cameras, acoustic gunshot detection systems, and other devices allow peace officers to more effectively – and safely – carry out their duties in today’s world,” Wilson said. “Technology expands peace officers’ reach and helps protect communities, even when an officer is not present. Law enforcement has an obligation to use technology that enhances public safety.”

He then referred specificially to Flock, an automatic license plate reader, and said license plate recognition systems are tools of identification designed to assist in criminal investigations.

“They are not tools of surveillance,” he stated. “When used properly, Flock is one of the most valuable tools I have seen in my career. In Ohio alone, it has helped solve thousands of cases, often by helping law enforcement track down violent criminals and locate missing children.”

“By and large, Flock is used appropriately and effectively to accomplish a great deal of good,” he continued. “But, like any other high-tech tool that law enforcement depends on, it is only as effective as the person operating it and interpreting the data. There are some officers with bad intentions who have misused Flock.”

Wilson cited several such caes that recently attracted media attention and sparked debate about the technology. He also noted that law enforcement agencies, as part of their internal auditing process, identified the problems and raised the concerns.

He also called on the state legislature to criminalize any inappropriate use of Flock technology.

“Misuse of Flock is rare, and breaches should result in serious consequences,” Wilson said. “To that end, the Ohio General Assembly should criminalize the misuse of Flock just as it currently criminalizes the misuse of other law enforcement technology. Unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway, for example, is a fifth-degree felony that requires law enforcement officers convicted of the charge to surrender their badge. This standard should serve as a baseline for state legislators.”

“Ohio can – and should – leverage technology that assists law enforcement,” Wilson said. “We must do so carefully, and misuse must not be tolerated.”