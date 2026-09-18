Annual NSCC golf outing a big success

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College hosted its sixth annual Van Wert Campus Golf Outing on Friday, September 11, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert. 124 participants enjoyed a fun day of golf, games and prizes, all in an effort to raise NSCC scholarship dollars for Paulding and Van Wert learners. Nearly $20,000 was raised as a result of the fundraiser. In total, over $86,000 has been raised by the six golf outings.

The money raised will go towards scholarships specifically for Paulding and Van Wert learners. NSCC has awarded nearly $2 million in total Foundation scholarships the past two years.

“Paulding and Van Wert County students will benefit from these scholarships, and from the generosity shown by the local communities at this golf outing,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of the NSCC Foundation.

Pictured above (left to right) is the golf foursome of Thad Eikenbary, Sean LaFontaine, Brian Renner and Jake Sinn. Photo submitted

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez provided remarks about the Van Wert Campus,and its ongoing service to the community’s workforce development. Hernandez also offered his gratitude for the first responders in attendance, as well as Danfoss for their ongoing support to Northwest State and in the community.

Danfoss was the presenting sponsor and Senior Director Jantzen Hinton, also provided brief remarks thanking the attendees and the sponsors and talking about the growing impact of Danfoss in the community.

“Danfoss is fully invested into the families and the community here, and you will see and hear more from us in the next 12 to 18 months,” he said.

Northwest State serves a six-county service area of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties. Nearly 25 percent of the six-county population resides in Paulding and Van Wert counties. The new NSCC Van Wert Campus is open, and currently hosting fall classes.

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC. The Foundation works diligently to raise funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students. More information is available online at NorthwestState.edu/foundation.