Crestview homecoming court…

The 2026 Crestview Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, prior to the football game against Allen East. Homecoming spirit week is being celebrated with dress up days for students throughout the week. The homecoming parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will conclude at the school where the junior and senior boys will compete in the Buff Puff volleyball game in the elementary gym. The homecoming dance for all high school students will take place Saturday evening at the school. Members of the court (row 1): sophomore Evie Williman, junior Alecta Baxter, senior queen candidates Hailey Logan, Alison Owens and Macie Dickman, and freshman Drew Finkhousen. Row 2: sophomore Corbett Roth, junior Cooper Miller, senior king candidates CJ Speelman and Kale Vining, and freshman Calin Balliet. Absent: senior Nate Mitchener. Photo submitted