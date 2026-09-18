Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 5

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 18.

BVC

Arcadia 17 Van Buren 14

Elmwood 39 Arlington 14

Leipsic 39 Pandora-Gilboa 0

McComb 49 Riverdale 0

GMC

Antwerp 42 Edgerton 7

Fairview 42 Ayersville 13

Paulding 42 Wayne Trace 20

Tinora 48 Hicksville 7

MAC

Marion 41 Local Anna 14

Minster 24 Coldwater 21

New Bremen 55 Delphos St. John’s 7

St. Henry 54 Parkway 0

Versailles 28 Fort Recovery 21

NWC

Bluffton 49 Delphos Jefferson 7

Columbus Grove 56 Spencerville 0

Fort Loramie 34 Crestview 0

Lima Central Catholic 55 Allen East 14

NWCC

Hardin-Northern 28 Cory-Rawson 14

North Baltimore 46 Elgin 36

Ridgemont Ridgedale

Waynesfield-Goshen 27 Upper Scioto Valley 16

TCL

Lima Sr. 79 Toledo Rogers 6

WBL

Bath 49 Kenton 28

Celina 28 Shawnee 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 23 Elida 6

Van Wert 61 Defiance 28

Non-conference

Ada 42 Perry 6

Manchsester 46 Vanlue 24