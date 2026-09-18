Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 5
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 18.
BVC
Arcadia 17 Van Buren 14
Elmwood 39 Arlington 14
Leipsic 39 Pandora-Gilboa 0
McComb 49 Riverdale 0
GMC
Antwerp 42 Edgerton 7
Fairview 42 Ayersville 13
Paulding 42 Wayne Trace 20
Tinora 48 Hicksville 7
MAC
Marion 41 Local Anna 14
Minster 24 Coldwater 21
New Bremen 55 Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Henry 54 Parkway 0
Versailles 28 Fort Recovery 21
NWC
Bluffton 49 Delphos Jefferson 7
Columbus Grove 56 Spencerville 0
Fort Loramie 34 Crestview 0
Lima Central Catholic 55 Allen East 14
NWCC
Hardin-Northern 28 Cory-Rawson 14
North Baltimore 46 Elgin 36
Ridgemont Ridgedale
Waynesfield-Goshen 27 Upper Scioto Valley 16
TCL
Lima Sr. 79 Toledo Rogers 6
WBL
Bath 49 Kenton 28
Celina 28 Shawnee 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 23 Elida 6
Van Wert 61 Defiance 28
Non-conference
Ada 42 Perry 6
Manchsester 46 Vanlue 24
POSTED: 09/18/26 at 10:52 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports