Kelly, Crummey lead Cougars to a ‘W’

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Just call it “the X factor.”

Van Wert running back Xavier Kelly, known to many simply as “X” thrilled the home crowd as Eggerss Stadium Friday night. The 6-1, 180 pound junior unofficially had 10 carries for 295 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars defeated Defiance 61-28 on a night when exactly 90 years of Van Wert football at Eggerss Stadium was celebrated.

The victory improved Van Wert’s record to 4-1 (3-1 WBL), while Defiance (1-4, 0-4 WBL) lost its fourth straight game.

Xavier Kelly had a huge nice against Defiance. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

After the defense forced a three and out by Defiance to begin the game, Kelly sprinted 62 yards for a touchdown on Van Wert’s first offensive play from scrimmage, then added a 25-yard scoring run in the second quarter, followed by a 1-yard touchdown run after a 61-yard second quarter jaunt. He added a pair of long distance touchdown runs in the third quarter – one from 73 yards out and the other spanning 68 yards. He almost had a fifth touchdown, but was stopped a yard short of the end zone as the first half clock expired.

Through five games, Kelly has 14 rushing touchdowns, plus four receiving touchdowns and a score via a punt return.

“I think each game he gets more confident just because of the stuff he does and the plays he makes,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “He’s fun to watch – the moves he can make, the speed he has and the power, he’s pretty incredible.”

Recker also gave credit to the offensive line for getting the job done up front.

“They did a good job tonight, especially making some adjustments,” he said. “Early on we had some trouble with pass protection and they adjusted and to get our counter play going, we had to switch up our blocking scheme a little and use the strengths we have. They really executed that well and they’re coming along.”

Junior quarterback Zach Crummey also had a big night, completing 14 of 20 passes for 261 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. His first touchdown pass went for 43 yards to Micah Cowan in the first quarter, then two touchdown passes in the second quarter – 38 yards to Keaten Welch, and 18 yards pass to Easton Putman, which gave Van Wert a 33-7 lead. In the third quarter, Crummey connected again with Welch from 35 yards out.

“They (Defiance) tested us tonight,” Recker said. “They went straight man-to-man coverage and he did a good job and our receivers did a really nice job with some of their choice routes and whether to take it deep or hitching up.”

Welch finished with three receptions for 100 yards and two scores, Cowan had three catches for 83 yards and a touchdown and Putman had five grabs for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Defiance scored in each of the four quarters – a five yard pass from Jack Foster to TJ Burress in the first quarter, a 1-yard touchdown run by Foster in the second quarter, a 66-yard pass from Foster to Reid Rowlison in the third stanza, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Romeo Simmons in the final period.

Foster finished 10-of-18 for 140 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, with two picked off by Cohen Bragg and the other by Welch. with eight passes going to Rowlison for 130 yards. Chase Commisso led the Bulldogs on the ground with 60 yards on 10 rushes.

The Cougars will travel to Wapakoneta Friday night. The Redskins (2-3, 2-2 WBL) beat St. Marys Memorial 49-21 on Friday.

“They lost a ton of talent from last year but they’re the biggest school in the league and they’ve got a lot of good players there,” Recker said. “We’ll go over there and be ready to compete.”

Scoring summary

Keaten Welch had two touchdown receptions and 100 yards receiving. Bob Barnes photo

Van Wert 13 20 28 0 – 61

Defiance 7 7 7 7 – 28

First quarter

VW – Xavier Kelly 62-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

D – Jack Foster to TJ Burress 5-yard pass (Tucker Koppenhofer kick)

VW – Zach Crummey 43-yard pass to Micah Cown (kick blocked)

Second quarter

VW – Zach Crummey 38-yard pass to Keaten Welch (kick blocked)

VW – Xavier Kelly 25-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

VW – Zach Crummey 18-yard pass to Easton Putman (Alex Benner kick)

D – Jack Foster 1-yard run (Tucker Koppenhofer kick)

Third quarter

VW – Xavier Kelly 1-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

D – Jack Foster 66-yard pass to Reid Rowlison (Tucker Koppenhofer kick)

VW – Xavier Kelly 73-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

VW – Zach Crummey 35-yard pass to Keaten Welch (Alex Benner kick)

VW – Xavier Kelly 68-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

Fourth quarter

Romeo Simmons 1-yard run (Tucker Koppenhofer kick)