Knights blanked by Fort Loramie

VW independent sports

FORT LORAMIE — Crestview finished the first half of the regular season with a 34-0 loss at Fort Loramie on Friday.

The Redskins (4-1, 2-0 NWC) led 13-0 after one quarter, with Tanner Heckman tossing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Ellerman, then Wyatt Holthaus scoring on a 6-yard run. Fort Loramie added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second period – for a 27-0 lead. Fort Loramie scored in the third quarter when Heckman connected with Ellerman from 15 yards out, which triggered the continuous clock rule for the remainder of the game.

Heckman finished the game 11 of 16 for 167 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ellerman had six receptions for 75 yards and Holthaus finished with 93 yards rushing on 14 carries. Crestview’s Calin Balliet connected on 12-of-18 passes for 55 yards and an interception. Tate Lichtensteiger led the Knights in rushing with 52 yards on 10 carries, while Balliet had 36 yards on seven carries.

The Knights (1-4, 1-1 NWC) will host Allen East for homecoming Friday night.