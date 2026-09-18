Old electric railway to be discussed

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CONVOY — The history of a once-busy electric railway that connected communities across northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana will be the focus of a public program hosted by the Convoy Historical Society.

The presentation, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the Convoy Opera House, will feature Bill Van Doren of Miamisburg. He’ll speak about the Fort Wayne, Van Wert and Lima Traction Company, commonly known as the interurban rail line.

Beginning in 1905, the interurban offered area residents a clean, comfortable and efficient way to travel at a time when transportation options were more limited. The electric cars could reach speeds of 60 miles per hour and served 71 marked stops between Lima and Fort Wayne.

On busy special-event days, a single car could carry as many as 150 passengers. The program also will revisit a dramatic Easter Sunday accident in 1910, when residents of Convoy heard the grinding crash of a rail accident followed by the ringing of the fire bell.

Attendees will hear the rest of that story, along with a broader look at the traction line’s history and its role in shaping regional travel before operations ended in 1933.

The public is invited to attend. The event is free, and donations will be accepted. The Convoy Opera House is located at 111 S. Main St.