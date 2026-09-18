OVI checkpoint planned for Delphos

Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Delphos Police Department, announced this morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6-8 p.m. tonight (Friday) on W. Fifth St. (Ohio 66) in Delphos.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.