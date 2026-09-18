Rain affecting work on U.S. 224/Lincoln Hwy. roundabout

Roundabout work at U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway has been slowed a bit by rain. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Mother Nature might have put a bit of a damper on an ongoing road construction project, as recent rains could delay the opening of Van Wert’s second roundabout by a handful of days.

It’s being built at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway, just west of the Van Wert city limits. The intersection closed in late July and was scheduled to reopen with the new roundabout in late September, but rainy weather has slowed progress.

“At this point, the project has had eight rain days, which could add up to eight additional days before reopening,” ODOT District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton said. “The original schedule had the roundabout opening late next week, but the weather has pushed the timeline. One concern is the planned closure of John Brown Road beginning on Monday, September 21.”

“We certainly want to avoid having John Brown Road and Lincoln Highway closed at the same time as much as possible, however, with more rain in the forecast next week, the exact reopening date is difficult to predict,” she added. “The good news is that, despite the weather, we’re happy with the progress being made and are hopeful the roundabout will open relatively close to the original schedule.”

Motorists should be aware that John Brown Rd. is slated to close on Monday and is to remain closed until early November for the next phase of work on a new restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT). The first phase of RCUT construction, an extended right-turn late from U.S. 30 onto John Brown Rd., was completed several weeks ago.

Meanwhile, U.S. 224, not far from the area where the roundabout is being built, is closed for rehabilitation of the bridge over the railroad tracks. It closed in late July and will be closed past the Thanksgiving holiday.

“With the weather days already allotted, we are looking at an early December reopening of U.S. 224,” Newton said.