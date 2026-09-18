Volleyball: Lancers win, Cougars fall

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview snapped a three match losing straight by sweeping Spencerville 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 in Northwest Conference action on Thursday.

Kara Suever had 14 kills for the Lancers, while Brooklyn Byrne added eight kills, six digs and two aces. Makynlee Dickinson had 29 assists.

Lincolnview (8-3, 1-1 NWC) will travel to face No. 1 Parkway on Monday.

Defiance 3 Van Wert 0

DEFIANCE — At Defiance High School, the Bulldogs defeated Van Wert 25-14, 25-14, 25-7 on Thursday. Stats were not available.

Van Wert (1-9, 1-3 WBL), will host Wayne Trace on Monday.