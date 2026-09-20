Flood water danger…

After moving “road closed” barricades and driving around them, this car became stuck in flood water on Harner Rd. between Ohio 81 and U.S. 33 Saturday morning. Wren Fire and EMS was dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. and Willshire Fire also responded. According to Wren Fire Chief Chris High, the Decatur (IN) Fire Department was initially called for mutual aid for a boat, but the request was canceled after the occupants of the car got out and walked to dry land. According to High, the depth of the water was believed to be 3-4 feet. He strongly encouraged people to obey road closures until the water recedes. Wren Fire Department photo