Heppeard a Hall of Famer…

2002 Van Wert High School graduate Korey Heppeard was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame class at Malone University on Saturday. Heppeard was a 2006 graduate from Malone University, where he played baseball. He wrapped up his collegiate career with a three-hit shutout to clinch the NCCAA National Championship for Malone, the first and only NCCAA title for the program. That performance helped Heppeard to garner NCCAA tournament MVP honors in 2006. The Pioneers finished the that season 40-20 and individually, Heppeard was tabbed as NCCAA All-East Region and All-American Mideast Conference Honorable Mention. As a junior, Heppeard was selected as NCCAA east Region Pitcher of the Year and was chosen as an All-East Region pitcher and All-AMC North Division. Heppeard was 24-9 on the mound as a pitcher for Malone with 4.16 ERA, and pitched over 246 innings with 179 strikeouts, seventh-most in school history. Photo submitted