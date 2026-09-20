James F. Kennedy

James F. Kennedy, 76, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Born on October 6, 1949, in Van Wert, Jim lived a life filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections, spending most of his years in Middle Point.

James Kennedy

Jim worked as an HR Manager at Kennedy Manufacturing, where he was well‑known and deeply respected. His warm personality and natural people skills made him a steady source of guidance and support, earning the trust and admiration of his coworkers.

A devoted family man, Jim cherished his wife, Ramona, and took immense pride in raising his children, Sean, Kimberly, and Blake. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he delighted in every moment spent with them. Known for his strength, humor, and unwavering dedication to protecting those he loved, Jim’s laughter was infectious and his adventurous spirit unmistakable. In his earlier years,

Jim enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing, embracing the outdoors with enthusiasm. More recently, he found joy in tackling DIY home projects, and occasionally belting out a Neil Diamond tune. To all who knew him, Jim was simply an awesome man, someone who brought happiness, comfort, and genuine kindness wherever he went.

Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Ramona, of Middle Point; his children, Kimberly (Bill) Witherow of Springfield, Ohio; Sean (Jennifer) Kennedy of Van Wert; and Blake Edward (Mario) Kennedy of San Jose, California; his stepsons: Scott (Nadine) Lautzenheiser of Washington, Illinois, and Sean (Tracie) Lautzenheiser of Woodburn, Indiana; his brother, Pat Kennedy, of Wisconsin; his brother‑in‑law, Tom Lautzenheiser, of Van Wert, and the mother of his children, Deb Wyandt. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jacob, Joel, James, Jonathan, Jillian, Joshua, and Jessalyn Witherow; Allison, Drew and Emma (Carlee) Kennedy; Levi and Liam Lautzenheiser, along with a multitude of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and LuVerne Kennedy; his brother, Charles Kennedy III; his sister, Nancy Lautzenheiser, and his sister‑in‑law, Jane Kennedy.

James will be laid to rest in Ridge Cemetery following a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions be made in Jim’s name to the Middle Point Fire & EMS.

Arrangements are entrusted to Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.

Condolences may be shared at alspachgearhart.com.