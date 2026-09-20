Knights, Lancers run rare 4K races

VW independent sports/submitted information

TROY — Heavy rains throughout the week forced a rare change at the Troy Twilight Invite on Saturday night, with flooding on the course shortening the traditional 5K layout to a fast 4K race. Despite the adjustment, Crestview and Lincolnview’s cross country teams delivered competitive performances against large, high-caliber fields.

The Crestview girls finished 12th out of 19 teams in the Gray Division race, led by a standout run from Emily Heth, who powered her way to second place in 16:33, one of the top performances of the evening.

Lydia Grace followed with a strong 29th place finish in 18:11, giving the Knights a solid early scoring duo. Kenzie Harting crossed next in 82nd with 19:50, while Marlee Temple placed 101st in 20:34.

Rounding out the varsity lineup were Ava Motycka (109th, 20:51), Jetta Merkle (113th, 20:59), and Chloe Miller (162nd, 23:51), securing Crestview’s position in the middle of the pack.

The Lincolnview girls finished 19th and were led by Samantha Polley (118th, 21:09.7) and Yaddo Von Stentina (119th, 21:12).

The Crestview boys earned a top 10 finish in the Scarlet Division race, placing 10th out of 24 teams in a competitive field that featured the likes of Hilliard Darby, Cincinnati Moeller and host Troy. Derek Young once again led the Knights, racing to sixth place in 12:37, keeping himself firmly among the meet’s elite.

The next three Crestview runners finished in a tight cluster: Kale Vining (66th, 13:57), Andy Heth (67th, 13:58), and Luke Sawmiller (100th, 14:17). Caleb Thomas added a 113th place finish in 14:26, followed by Hudson Perrott (136th, 14:53) and Levi Hoblet (187th, 15:32) to complete the scoring.

Meanwhile, the Lincolnview boys earned a runner-up finish behind Greenville in the Gray Division race. Aaron Sawyer finished third overall with a time of 13.43.9. Max Hammons placed 20th (14:48.9), followed by Ethan Renner (27th, 14:52.8), Zander Coil (29th, 15:06), Evan Young (51st, 15:37.1), Oslo Ingeldue (103rd, 16:02.7), and Hunter Osborne (124th, 16:14).

Complete race results can be found here.

With the unusual 4K race now behind them, Crestview and Lincolnview will return to standard distances this week at OhioHealth Invitational in Van Wert on Saturday.