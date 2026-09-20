NatureFest event planned for October

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Ohio State University Extension, the Paulding County Master Gardener Volunteers, Paulding County 4-H, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts invite community members of all ages to attend NatureFest from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the Paulding County Extension Building and Youth Leadership Building, 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding.

NatureFest is a free community event celebrating nature, environmental stewardship, gardening, and youth development. Attendees can learn from local experts through presentations on winterizing lawn equipment, composting, tree care, and disease management, while enjoying hands-on nature activities for youth and families.

As a first-of-its-kind event in Paulding County, NatureFest brings together environmental education, gardening, youth development, and family fun in one location. The event is designed to connect residents of all ages with nature while showcasing local opportunities to learn new skills, become engaged in the community, and support environmental stewardship.

A highlight of the event will be the Paulding County Master Gardener Volunteer Native Plant Sale, featuring a variety of native perennials and other plants well suited for Northwest Ohio landscapes.

The Paulding County Master Gardener Volunteers will offer a selection of native plants that provide beauty and environmental benefits to local landscapes. Native plants are naturally adapted to Ohio’s growing conditions, making them an excellent choice for homeowners seeking sustainable landscaping options.

Native plants generally require less maintenance once established because they are accustomed to local rainfall, soils, and climate conditions. They also play an important role in supporting pollinators such as bees and butterflies while providing food and habitat for birds and other wildlife. Many of the plants available for purchase will be perennials, which return each year from established root systems and provide years of enjoyment and ecological benefits.

Whether visitors are seasoned gardeners or planting their first flower bed, the Native Plant Sale will offer an opportunity to enhance their landscape while supporting local educational and conservation efforts.

NatureFest will also showcase opportunities for young people and families to become involved in 4-H, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts, with local volunteers and leaders available to answer questions and help new members get connected.

4-H members gain experience through projects ranging from agriculture and livestock to science, technology, healthy living, and leadership. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts encourage character development, citizenship, outdoor skills, goal setting, and service to others. These experiences help youth discover their interests, develop a sense of belonging, and build lifelong friendships.