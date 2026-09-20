OSHP releases results of OVI checkpoint

VW independent staff/submitted information

Troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol made contact with 200 drivers during an OVI checkpoint that was conducted between 6-8 p.m. this past Friday on W. 5th St. in Delphos

No vehicles were diverted, but during and after the checkpoint, saturation patrols were conducted to combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes. During the saturation patrols, 15 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations, with one driver found to be impaired and arrested for OVI.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.