Retired teachers group sets fall meeting

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will meet for their fall luncheon program at 12 p.m. Friday, October 9, in the recently-opened Marsh Foundation Equine Center on Lincoln Highway. The Equine Center paved parking lot is located off of Stripe Road.

The luncheon meal will be prepared by Collins Fine Foods and includes a hot BBQ pork sandwich, pasta salad, fruit cup, and a cookie. The meal cost is $11 with a meal reservation needed by Wednesday, October 7. Meal reservations may be made by contacting Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642 or via email, jaminnig@hotmail.com.

The guest speaker will be Marsh Foundation Facilities Marketing Director Bailey Carder. She will share the vision for The Marsh Foundation Equine Center and conduct a facility tour for attendees.

A brief business meeting will be held following the tour.