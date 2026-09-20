RSVPs requested for CHP dinner and charity auction

The family of Jared Fleming will be honored at next month’s CHP Home Care & Hospice Beacon of Hope dinner and charity auction. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s an important annual event and it’s returning next month.

CHP Home Care & Hospice will host its annual Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner and charity auction on Thursday, October 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The event is free, with RSVP required by Thursday, October 1, to comhealthpro.org/events or 419.238.9223. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner catered by Burtch’s Barn to Table, and silent and live auctions hosted by Bee Gee Realty and Auction. Proceeds from the event benefit CHP Home Care & Hospice, a nonprofit, 501c3 organization supported by the United Way of Van Wert County.

Red Oak Realty and OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital will be honored as “Friends of Hospice,” for their continued support of the CHP Hospice program and its events.

This year, the family of the late Jared Fleming will be honored and share about their hospice experience.

Fleming was served by CHP Hospice prior to his passing at age 31 in May, 2025, after a courageous year-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Jared was known to friends and family as the life of the party, a gifted giver, a witty one-liner master, and a leader by his presence.

A 2013 graduate of Van Wert High School, he earned a degree in sport industry from The Ohio State University. He was a state champion at Van Wert High School and holds Ohio State cross country and track records in the 800-meter run. He displayed Hebrews 12:1-2, his favorite Bible verse, on his running shoes.

Fleming worked in sales, living in Chicago, Illinois, and San Diego, California, before returning to Van Wert to be with his family prior to his passing.

“The Beacon of Hope is a very important event for CHP,” said Kim Mason, Volunteer and Events Coordinator. “The purpose is not only to raise funds for local hospice care, but also to raise awareness about the many services we offer here in Van Wert County.”

Hospice can be a heavy topic, but Mason says the Beacon of Hope event is designed to be entertaining, enjoyable, and educational.

Hospice care is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance plans. However, Mason says patients often find themselves with financial and coverage deficiencies.

“Some of our patients have to leave their jobs as their illness progresses and they lose their insurance as a result,” she said. “Others may have to wait on authorization from insurance. Our patient care fund can assist in these situations.”

According to Mason, CHP’s patient care fund covers hundreds of thousands of dollars in patient expenses.

“As a nonprofit agency, we can only meet these important patient needs through fundraising events like this one,” Mason said.